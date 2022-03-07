Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $60.37 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 160,728 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Hologic worth $60,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 143.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hologic by 78,841.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367,174 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.