Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $65.33 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,945 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of Capri worth $65,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 821,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 18.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 83.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after buying an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $52.79 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

