Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $68.48 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,815 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.53% of LPL Financial worth $68,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,261 shares of company stock worth $30,733,456 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $157.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $196.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

