Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $74.78 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,060 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Molina Healthcare worth $74,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $323.63 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.40 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.80 and its 200-day moving average is $292.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

