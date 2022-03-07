Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $80.40 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,575 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.76% of Syneos Health worth $80,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $79.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

