Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $83.61 Million Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,440 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.73% of ExlService worth $83,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ExlService by 188.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.