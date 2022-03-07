Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $91.10 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,778 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Avantor worth $91,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

AVTR opened at $33.11 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,570,669.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.