Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $97.94 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285,280 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises makes up approximately 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.63% of Insight Enterprises worth $97,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 95,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $104.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.73. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $85.03 and a one year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and have sold 26,500 shares worth $2,727,175. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

