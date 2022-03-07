Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.70% of Crocs worth $52,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Crocs by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,021. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

