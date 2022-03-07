Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 584,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of CMS Energy worth $38,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,925,000 after acquiring an additional 250,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

