Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 1,018,895 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.91% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $39,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

In other news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several analysts recently commented on AVAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

