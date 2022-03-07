Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 255,080 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy accounts for 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 5.98% of Kosmos Energy worth $93,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOS. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 3.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

