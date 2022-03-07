Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,109 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises about 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.02% of Performance Food Group worth $143,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 96,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,671,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $77,677,000 after acquiring an additional 245,654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 290,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 367.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 271,997 shares during the last quarter.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of PFGC opened at $51.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.37. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 207.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

