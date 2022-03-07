Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,596 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.28% of Leslie’s worth $57,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 78.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 55.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 822,050 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

