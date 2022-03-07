Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,283 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up approximately 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.71% of FMC worth $99,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $121.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

