Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,445 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.57% of MKS Instruments worth $55,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.23 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

