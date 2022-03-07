Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242,534 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of CMC Materials worth $42,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 41.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of CCMP opened at $178.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

