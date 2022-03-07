Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,013,590 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013,590 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up about 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.59% of Element Solutions worth $95,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,543,000 after acquiring an additional 228,017 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Element Solutions by 17.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

