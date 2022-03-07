Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 11,346 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Crown worth $51,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 77.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,255,000 after acquiring an additional 300,357 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 345,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $124.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

