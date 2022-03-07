Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,170,996 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,920,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,170,996 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.64% of TechnipFMC worth $70,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

FTI opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.50 and a beta of 1.95. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.