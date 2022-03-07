Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 14,571 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 2.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of AON worth $193,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $293.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.79. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

