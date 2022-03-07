Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 16,823 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 745,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the period. Masimo comprises about 2.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.35% of Masimo worth $218,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 38.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Masimo by 27.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 56.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI stock opened at $149.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.40 and a 200 day moving average of $259.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MASI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.