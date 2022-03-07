Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 181,555 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181,555 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.89% of Selective Insurance Group worth $43,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $83.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

