Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 188,665 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188,665 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of First American Financial worth $46,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 234,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

First American Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.