Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 20,615 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $284,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $289.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $227.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

