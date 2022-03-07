Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 221,578 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221,578 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.89% of Entegris worth $167,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $18,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Entegris by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Entegris by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $286,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.61. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

