Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 440,123 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440,123 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.21% of PacWest Bancorp worth $64,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $43.69 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

