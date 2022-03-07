Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 68,883 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,883 shares during the quarter. CACI International makes up about 0.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.47% of CACI International worth $92,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in CACI International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI stock opened at $304.24 on Monday. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $217.29 and a 52-week high of $305.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.93 and a 200-day moving average of $267.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.