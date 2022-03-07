Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 80,585 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,585 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.17% of Alamo Group worth $38,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alamo Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alamo Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.