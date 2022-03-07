Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 847,815 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 847,815 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.14% of Univar Solutions worth $55,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

