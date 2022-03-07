Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 90,305 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,305 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of FTI Consulting worth $50,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $53,172,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $149.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.74. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.91 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

