Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,653 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.80% of International Game Technology worth $47,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 356,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 55.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 607,451 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,425,000 after purchasing an additional 418,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGT opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

