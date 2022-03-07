Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 418,538 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $240,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 316,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $226.07 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

