VeChain (VET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $326.01 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $326.01 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007533 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.