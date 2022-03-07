Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEC. StockNews.com raised shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VEC opened at $46.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.32. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

