Velas (VLX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.11 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $503.97 million and $7.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002210 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004574 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,271,323,323 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

