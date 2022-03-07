Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 172.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 7.91% of Velocity Acquisition worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VELO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 286.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after buying an additional 1,433,841 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 15,677.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,190,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 1,182,683 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,088,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 497.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 696,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 579,615 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $5,267,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

