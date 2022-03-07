VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Trading Up 20%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating) shares were up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 30,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

Featured Stories

