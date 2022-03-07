Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder David S. Hall Sells 5,600,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $12,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. 15,931,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 7.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

