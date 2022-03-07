Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 18.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 33.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Veracyte by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 15.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

