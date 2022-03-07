Verge (XVG) Market Cap Tops $144.00 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $144.00 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00262395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001342 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,499,299,838 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

