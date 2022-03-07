VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 669,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $217.87 on Monday. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.72. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,303 shares of company stock worth $7,694,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.