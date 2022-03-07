Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.59

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 3946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several analysts recently commented on VET shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

