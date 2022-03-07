Verona Pharma plc Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Verona Pharma in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of VRNA opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $327.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

