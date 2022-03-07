Viacoin Price Reaches $0.0789 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $4,983.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00260532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001349 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

