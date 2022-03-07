Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $9.30 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.75 to $9.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $4.64 on Monday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $408.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 211,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

