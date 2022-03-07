Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.41

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 123941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA dropped their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.