Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.36

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 15805911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

