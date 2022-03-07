Viridian Ria LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 519,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,690,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $44.61. 458,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,229,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.