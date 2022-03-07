Viridian Ria LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,544. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.49 and a 12-month high of $106.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26.

